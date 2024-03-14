Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Charles A. Kabbash Buys 3,390 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,049.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 38,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $292.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 900.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

