Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 3.9%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.72. 111,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 663,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,221,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 47,788 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
