Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the February 14th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Mellon University acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

