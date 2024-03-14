Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.46. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 5,461,512 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.