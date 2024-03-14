Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

