PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ)

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3813 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFXNZ opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

