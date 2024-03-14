Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 2151203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $673.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,917,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,953,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 993,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

