Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 18,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 139,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,021,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.