Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 18,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 139,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $601.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
