Peraso (PRSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($3.41) per share for the quarter.

Peraso Stock Performance

Peraso stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 103,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,701. Peraso has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Peraso alerts:

Institutional Trading of Peraso

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.