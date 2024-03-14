PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.42. 1,363,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

