PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.71. 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

