Peoples Bank KS Sells 772 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Peoples Bank KS cut its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IDRV traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 21,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.