Peoples Bank KS Sells 32 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 1.5% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Elevance Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,146,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $507.76. 316,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.24. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $516.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

