Peoples Bank KS Sells 3,110 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.12. 1,491,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,063. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.