Peoples Bank KS Sells 300 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Peoples Bank KS cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. 363,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,752. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

