Peoples Bank KS Sells 1,797 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. 13,141,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,433,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

