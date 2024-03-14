Peoples Bank KS Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 275.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 485,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 172,988 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,187,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.78. 6,692,646 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

