Peoples Bank KS Increases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,447. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $928.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.