Peoples Bank KS Has $434,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,877,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,561,313. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

