Peoples Bank KS Has $239,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,628,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,270,000 after purchasing an additional 139,522 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,942,000 after acquiring an additional 950,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,321 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.81. 19,170,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,442,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

