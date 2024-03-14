Peoples Bank KS Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.9% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.