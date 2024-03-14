Peoples Bank KS Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.59. 3,536,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $347.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $129.37.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

