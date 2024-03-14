PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Doug Jones Sells 17,079 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $1,470,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,649,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 48,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

