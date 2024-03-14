PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFLT. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

