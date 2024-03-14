Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020,159 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 2.33% of Peloton Interactive worth $51,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,030 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PTON traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 3,678,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,684,720. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

