Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider James (Jim) Simpson Purchases 460,553 Shares

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Simpson bought 460,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,358.07 ($32,025.21).

James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peel Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, James (Jim) Simpson bought 100,000 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,953.64).

Peel Mining Price Performance

Peel Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mallee Bull project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the south of Cobar, New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.