PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $157.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.65. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after buying an additional 2,292,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

