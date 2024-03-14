PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $136.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDD. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised PDD from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. PDD has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after buying an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.