PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.66

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 368502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

