PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Purchases 37,517 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 37,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $112,926.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,011,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,820.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 55,049 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $159,642.10.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 25,082 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $77,252.56.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 12,604 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $38,190.12.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 73,000 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00.

PaySign Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 million, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.