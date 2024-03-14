Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Scott H. Galit Sells 340,120 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 253,195 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.