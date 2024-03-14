Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Scott H. Galit Sells 340,120 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 253,195 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
