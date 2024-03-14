Paul S. Mathews Sells 9,500 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $570.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NOVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

