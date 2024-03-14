Paul S. Mathews Sells 9,500 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $570.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
