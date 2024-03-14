Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey Sells 392 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total transaction of C$17,013.31.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00.

PKI traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.76. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$27.50 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.69.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

