Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $539.56 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $543.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.