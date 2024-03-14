Park National Corp OH Sells 3,603 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

