Park National Corp OH Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $84.12 and a 52 week high of $136.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.