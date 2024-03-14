Park National Corp OH Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Separately, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

