Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,226 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 51,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 307,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

