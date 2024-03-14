Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,127,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $138.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.70.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

