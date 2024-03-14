Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 160,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

