Park National Corp OH Has $3.91 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after buying an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 676,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

