Park National Corp OH Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

