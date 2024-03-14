Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

