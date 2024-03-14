Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,427,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.9% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $8,868,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

