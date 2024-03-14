Park National Corp OH Buys 728 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,453 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 10,767.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

