Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.26

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 70443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Paramount Global Trading Down 13.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth $29,000.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.