Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.26

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 70443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
Paramount Global Trading Down 13.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
