Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

