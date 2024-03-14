PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSE:PAR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.98.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

