PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.
PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
NYSE:PAR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.98.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
