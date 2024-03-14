Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Declares Dividend of $0.43

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4347 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

PANDY stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.