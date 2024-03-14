Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.25

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 3523403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.10 ($0.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Pan African Resources Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The company has a market cap of £423.17 million, a P/E ratio of 730.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.37.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

