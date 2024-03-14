Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.25

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 3523403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.10 ($0.27).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
